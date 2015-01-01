Abstract

Speech language pathologists (SLPs) have the training to treat pediatric concussion issues in communication; however, they have traditionally not been included in initial concussion treatment. Despite physician understanding of SLP engagement in traumatic brain injury, SLP referrals happen only after significant issues in returning to school occurred. Therefore, the purpose of this study was to investigate predictors of physician referral to SLP using an SLP screening checklist. This was a retrospective, cross-sectional study from an academic outpatient clinic. Our study included 60 concussion patients (57% female, 67% white, age: 18.3 ± 4.0 years) who were evaluated by specialist physicians. The independent variables include age, sex, and the speech screening checklist domains (attention, memory/organization, social interactions, word finding, executive function) and their associated subcategories. The primary study outcome was referral to SLP following concussion. Twenty-six patients (43%) were referred to SLP. The speech checklist domains significantly associated with a referral to SLP were attention and memory/organization. Individuals who reported trouble with attention or memory/organization on the speech language checklist were most likely to be referred in a concussion treatment plan. The use of a SLP checklist during patient visits may expedite referrals to SLP, achieve earlier therapeutic intervention, and facilitate recovery.

Language: en