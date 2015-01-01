Abstract

PURPOSE: All-terrain vehicles (ATVs) pose a significant risk for morbidity and mortality amongst children. We hypothesize that current vague legislation regarding helmet use impacts injury patterns and outcomes in pediatric ATV accidents.



METHODS: The institutional trauma registry was queried for pediatric patients involved in ATV accidents from 2006 to 2019. Patient demographics and helmet wearing status were identified in addition to patient outcomes, such as injury pattern, injury severity score, mortality, length of stay, and discharge disposition. These elements were analyzed for statistical significance.



RESULTS: 720 patients presented during the study period, which were predominantly male (71%, n = 511) and less than 16 years old (76%, n = 543). Most patients were not wearing a helmet (82%, n = 589) at time of injury. Notably, there were 7 fatalities. A lack of helmet use is positively associated with head injury (42% vs 23%, P <.01), intracranial hemorrhage (15% vs 7%, P =.03), and associated with lower Glasgow Coma Scale (13.9 vs 14.4, P <.01). Children 16 years and older were least likely to wear a helmet and most likely to incur injuries. Patients over 16 years had longer lengths of stay, higher mortality, and higher need for rehabilitation.



CONCLUSION: Not wearing a helmet is directly correlated with injury severity and concerning rates of head injury. Children 16 years and older are at greatest risk for injury, but younger children are still at risk. Stricter state laws regarding helmet use are necessary to reduce pediatric ATV-related injury burden. LEVEL OF EVIDENCE: level III retrospective comparative study.

Language: en