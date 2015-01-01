|
Peters A, Lim D, Naidoo N. Aust. J. Rural Health 2023; ePub(ePub): ePub.
37200405
INTRODUCTION: Australian rural and remote areas are faced with the double burden of an ageing population paired with inequitable access to health resources due to the paradigm of major city centred health care. This complicates fall management within this space. Paramedics are a registered health profession, which provides mobile, equitable health care. However, this resource is not being effectively utilised in rural and remote areas where primary care access barriers may cause patient needs to go unmet.
geriatrics; emergency medical services; rural health; fall management; paramedicine