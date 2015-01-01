SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Al Khaldi T, Gulreez R, Abdelhamid MM, Louri N. BMJ Case Rep. 2023; 16(5): e236012.

(Copyright © 2023, BMJ Publishing Group)

10.1136/bcr-2020-236012

37202107

Carbon monoxide (CO) poisoning typically occurs from inhalation of CO at excessive levels. Rhabdomyolsis is not an uncommon complication following acute CO poisoning, yet there are very few reported cases in the literature. It is characterised by rapid breakdown of skeletal muscles and release of its contents into the circulation, leading to acute kidney injury (AKI). Early diagnosis and treatment are crucial to avoid anticipated morbidity and mortality. We are presenting a case of a woman in her 40s with 28% flame burn in a closed space. The patient developed CO poisoning, which led to rhabdomyolysis as evidenced by clinical manifestations and laboratory findings (creatine kinase had reached an unmeasurable level). The patient developed AKI and was successfully managed in our ICU. Here, we are highlighting the importance of considering CO poisoning as one of the potential causes of rhabdomyolysis in burn victim.


Poisoning; Acute renal failure; Adult intensive care; Plastic and reconstructive surgery

