Abstract

OBJECTIVE: The purpose of this study was to investigate the clinical presentation (using PCSS), mechanism of injury, and recovery time of concussions sustained by gymnasts.



METHODS: A retrospective chart review was performed at Boston Children's Hospital: Sports Medicine Clinic. Patients were identified with the words 'gymnastics' and 'concussion.' Male and female gymnasts were included if they sustained a concussion during gymnastics training or competition and were between the ages of 6-22 years old. Sex, age, injury site, diagnosis, mechanism of injury, and time to presentation are described. Patients were compared during different types of gymnastics events for overall symptom burden, and individual symptom severities.



RESULTS: A total of 201 charts were assessed over a 6-year period and 62 patients met inclusion criteria. Floor exercise was the most common event at the time of injury. Loss of consciousness occurred in 20% of injuries. There was no significant association between the type of event and PCSS upon initial clinical visit (p = 0.82). A total of 13 gymnasts returned to the clinic for a subsequent injury after their concussion (Table 3).



CONCLUSIONS: Gymnasts are at risk for sport-related concussions. Most gymnasts reporting to a tertiary care center with the diagnosis of concussion sustain their injuries during floor exercise.

