SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Cleveland RW, Deming RS, Helton G, Wilson CR, Ullrich CK. Child Abuse Negl. 2023; 141: e106220.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2023, Elsevier Publishing)

DOI

10.1016/j.chiabu.2023.106220

PMID

37207521

Abstract

BACKGROUND/OBJECTIVES: Life-Threatening Complex Chronic Conditions (LT-CCCs) increase the complexity of medical neglect concerns. Clinicians' perspectives are central in concerns for medical neglect, yet little is currently known regarding clinicians' understanding of and approach to these situations. We explored how clinicians who care for children with LT-CCCs understand medical neglect.

METHODS: We conducted a semi-structured qualitative interview study with 20 clinicians of varying disciplines from critical, palliative, and complex care services about medical neglect in children with LT-CCCs. We used inductive thematic analysis to generate themes.

RESULTS: Three primary themes emerged: Relationship between family and medical community, family overwhelmed with medical demands, and insufficient support. Taken together these themes suggest that concerns for medical neglect are directly related to clinician perception of family inability to meet medical needs.

CONCLUSION: Clinicians report that concerns for medical neglect in children with LT-CCCs often arise from a mismatch of medical expectations and the perception of familial ability to provide said medical care. Given the complex and delicate medical and psychosocial environments of care for children with LT-CCCs, these medical neglect concerns are more accurately described as Medical Insufficiency, a new term. By reframing this entity, we can reframe the dialogue surrounding this issue, and reconsider approaches to studying, preventing, and resolving it.


Language: en

Keywords

Complex chronic conditions; Medical neglect

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print