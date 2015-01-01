Abstract

BACKGROUND/OBJECTIVES: Life-Threatening Complex Chronic Conditions (LT-CCCs) increase the complexity of medical neglect concerns. Clinicians' perspectives are central in concerns for medical neglect, yet little is currently known regarding clinicians' understanding of and approach to these situations. We explored how clinicians who care for children with LT-CCCs understand medical neglect.



METHODS: We conducted a semi-structured qualitative interview study with 20 clinicians of varying disciplines from critical, palliative, and complex care services about medical neglect in children with LT-CCCs. We used inductive thematic analysis to generate themes.



RESULTS: Three primary themes emerged: Relationship between family and medical community, family overwhelmed with medical demands, and insufficient support. Taken together these themes suggest that concerns for medical neglect are directly related to clinician perception of family inability to meet medical needs.



CONCLUSION: Clinicians report that concerns for medical neglect in children with LT-CCCs often arise from a mismatch of medical expectations and the perception of familial ability to provide said medical care. Given the complex and delicate medical and psychosocial environments of care for children with LT-CCCs, these medical neglect concerns are more accurately described as Medical Insufficiency, a new term. By reframing this entity, we can reframe the dialogue surrounding this issue, and reconsider approaches to studying, preventing, and resolving it.

