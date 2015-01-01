|
Citation
Schultz K, Taylor E, McKinney S, Hamby S. Child Abuse Negl. 2023; ePub(ePub): ePub.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2023, Elsevier Publishing)
DOI
PMID
37208233
Abstract
BACKGROUND: Identifying factors that support healthy psychological functioning after experiencing violence or other adversities in youth can lead to better prevention and intervention efforts. This is particularly important among communities with disproportionately high rates of adversity resulting from legacies of social and political injustices, such as American Indian and Alaska Native populations.
Language: en
Keywords
Trauma; Resilience; Mental health; Indigenous; Polyvictimization; Well-being