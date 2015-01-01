Abstract

BACKGROUND: Identifying factors that support healthy psychological functioning after experiencing violence or other adversities in youth can lead to better prevention and intervention efforts. This is particularly important among communities with disproportionately high rates of adversity resulting from legacies of social and political injustices, such as American Indian and Alaska Native populations.



METHODS: Data were pooled from four studies in the southern U.S. to examine a subsample of American Indian/Alaska Native participants (N = 147; mean age 28.54 years, SD = 16.3). Using the resilience portfolio model, we investigate the impact of three categories of psychosocial strengths (regulatory, meaning making, and interpersonal) on psychological functioning (subjective well-being and trauma symptoms), controlling for youth victimization, lifetime adversities, age, and gender.



RESULTS: In examining subjective well-being, the full model accounted for 52 % of the variance, with strengths explaining more variance than adversities (45 % vs 6 %). For trauma symptoms, the full model accounted for 28 % of the variance, with strengths and adversities accounting nearly equally for the variance (14 % and 13 %).



DISCUSSION: Psychological endurance and sense of purpose showed the most promise for bolstering subjective well-being while poly-strengths (having a diversity of multiple strengths) was most predictive of fewer trauma symptoms. Building psychosocial strengths offers promising strategies for prevention and intervention in Native nations and communities.

Language: en