Citation
Cho M, Yoon YJ, Flanagan SK, Haight W. Child Maltreat. 2023; ePub(ePub): ePub.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2023, American Professional Society on the Abuse of Children, Publisher SAGE Publishing)
DOI
PMID
37201552
Abstract
Disproportionality in out-of-school suspensions (OSS) is a persistent social and racial justice issue. Available research indicates that Indigenous children are disproportionately represented in both OSS and the child protective services (CPS) system. This secondary data analysis followed a cohort of 3(rd) grade students (n = 60,025) in Minnesota public schools from 2008- 2014. It examined the relationship between CPS involvement, Indigenous heritage, and OSS.
Language: en
Keywords
child protective services; discipline disparities; indigenous students; out-of-school suspension; systemic racism