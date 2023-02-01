|
Citation
|
Rao AL, Song L, Griffin G. Clin. Sports Med. 2023; 42(3): 473-489.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2023, Elsevier Publishing)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
37208060
|
Abstract
|
Head injuries are a common occurrence in sports and can involve injuries to the brain, skull, and superficial soft tissues. The most commonly discussed diagnosis is a concussion. Head and cervical spine injuries must be considered together at times, due to the overlapping nature of symptoms present during on-field evaluation. This article presents a range of head injuries, along with critical steps in evaluation and management.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
Concussion; Fracture; Head injury; Laceration