Journal Article

Citation

Rao AL, Song L, Griffin G. Clin. Sports Med. 2023; 42(3): 473-489.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2023, Elsevier Publishing)

DOI

10.1016/j.csm.2023.02.010

PMID

37208060

Abstract

Head injuries are a common occurrence in sports and can involve injuries to the brain, skull, and superficial soft tissues. The most commonly discussed diagnosis is a concussion. Head and cervical spine injuries must be considered together at times, due to the overlapping nature of symptoms present during on-field evaluation. This article presents a range of head injuries, along with critical steps in evaluation and management.


Language: en

Keywords

Concussion; Fracture; Head injury; Laceration

