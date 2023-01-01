|
Cerezo A, Rivera DB, Sanchez D, Torres L, Carlos Chavez FL, Drabble LA. Cultur. Divers. Ethnic Minor. Psychol. 2023; ePub(ePub): ePub.
(Copyright © 2023, Society for the Psychological Study of Ethnic Minority Issues; American Psychological Association)
37199960
OBJECTIVE: Sexual minority adults of Latinx descent faced compounded intersectional stressors during the COVID-19 pandemic across socioeconomic and health domains. Latinx people have experienced some of the highest COVID-19 infection, hospitalization, and mortality rates in the United States in addition to significant economic challenges. Yet, current data have not observed the unique pandemic-related experiences of sexual minority Latinx (SML) adults. We examined sexual identity differences in economic and household stress, social support, mental health symptomatology (depression, anxiety), alcohol, and substance use among sexual minority and nonsexual minority Latinx adults in the United States.
