Abstract

OBJECTIVE: Sexual minority adults of Latinx descent faced compounded intersectional stressors during the COVID-19 pandemic across socioeconomic and health domains. Latinx people have experienced some of the highest COVID-19 infection, hospitalization, and mortality rates in the United States in addition to significant economic challenges. Yet, current data have not observed the unique pandemic-related experiences of sexual minority Latinx (SML) adults. We examined sexual identity differences in economic and household stress, social support, mental health symptomatology (depression, anxiety), alcohol, and substance use among sexual minority and nonsexual minority Latinx adults in the United States.



METHOD: Primary data were collected via the AmeriSpeak panel, a national probability sample of U.S.-based 2,286 Latinx adults [sexual minority =.34% (n = 465)]. Data were collected from November 2020 to January 2021, during the third wave of the COVID-19 pandemic.



RESULTS: SML adults endorsed higher levels of economic and household stress, mental health symptomatology, and alcohol and substance use than nonsexual minority Latinx adults. Economic stress was associated with increased mental health symptomatology, alcohol, and substance use among SML adults. Social support moderated the association between economic stress and mental health symptomatology and substance use, but not alcohol use.



CONCLUSION: Findings highlighted unique intersectional considerations among SML adults during the COVID-19 pandemic, including the importance of social support and the negative toll of economic stress on mental health and substance use. (PsycInfo Database Record (c) 2023 APA, all rights reserved).

Language: en