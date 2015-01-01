Abstract

Through Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration funding, Michigan State University (MSU) Extension partnered with MSU's Family Medicine and Health Department of Northwest Michigan to implement trainings for community members and health care providers to increase awareness and improve prevention efforts addressing opioid use disorder (OUD) in rural areas. We formed the Michigan Substance Use Prevention, Education and Recovery (MiSUPER) project to design and evaluate opioid misuse prevention trainings. A socio-ecological prevention model was an underlying conceptual framework for this project and drove strategies used in trainings, products created, and measurement. The purpose of this study is to determine the effectiveness of one-time online educational training events for rural community members and health care providers on community OUD issues, treatment options, and supports for those in recovery. Between 2020 and 2022, rural participants completed pre- and posttraining, and 30-day follow-up evaluation surveys. We report the demographic characteristics of community (n = 451) and provider (n = 59) participants, self-reported knowledge gained, and overall perceptions of the trainings.



FINDINGS show community members' knowledge increased from pre- to posttraining (p <.001) and was maintained at 3 months, while providers' knowledge was unchanged over time. Posttraining, community participants felt more comfortable speaking about addiction with family and friends (p <.001), and providers had better knowledge of local resources for patients who could not afford opioid misuse treatments (p <.05). All participants reported gaining knowledge of community resources for opioid misuse prevention, treatment, and recovery (p <.01). Opioid misuse prevention trainings may be most effective when adapted to leverage local resources.

