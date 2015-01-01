Abstract

Binocular vision and oculomotor function are critical components of visual perception and eye-hand coordination. Binocular vision and oculomotor function among sports concuss athletes is an important area of research as sports-related concussions can have a significant impact on an athlete's visual system. Binocular vision refers to the ability of both eyes to work together to create a single three-dimensional image, while oculomotor function encompasses the complex coordination of eye movements that are essential for visual perception. Sports-related concussions can negatively impact these visual-motor functions and disrupt normal binocular vision, leading to difficulties in eye movements, visual acuity, and stereopsis. It is essential to understand the characteristics of binocular vision and oculomotor function among sports-concussed athletes, as this knowledge can aid in the development of more effective assessment and treatment strategies.



Studies have reported various binocular vision and oculomotor deficits in athletes following a concussion...

