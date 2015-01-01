Abstract

BACKGROUND: Maritime activities have been associated with unique dangers to civilian and military sailors. We performed a retrospective cohort study analyzing injury mechanisms and clinical outcomes of casualties onboard U.S. Naval ships to determine common injury mechanisms, trends, and outcomes. We hypothesized there would be a downward trend of injuries and fatalities on U.S. Naval ships during the study period via a retrospective cohort study.



METHODS: All mishaps recorded by the Naval Safety Command aboard active service U.S. Naval ships from 1970 through 2020 were reviewed. Only mishaps resulting in injury or fatality were included. Over time, injury mechanisms and casualty incidence rates were trended and compared based on medical capabilities. Ships without surgical capabilities were categorized as Role 1, and those with surgical capabilities as Role 2.



RESULTS: 3127 total casualties were identified and analyzed, with 1048 fatalities and 2079 injuries. The injury mechanisms associated with the highest mortality included electrocution, blunt head trauma, fall from height, man overboard and explosion. There was a decrease in the trend of mishaps resulting in casualties, fatalities, and injuries over the 50-year study period. The mortality rate for select severe injury mechanisms was higher on Role 1 capable platforms, compared to Role 2 (0.334 vs 0.250, p <.05).



CONCLUSIONS: Casualty incidences decreased over 50 years. However, mortality still remains high for certain mechanisms no matter the operational platform. Furthermore, Role 1 capable vessels have a higher overall mortality rate for severe injuries compared to Role 2. The authors propose training, process improvement, and technology-related solutions to improve outcomes on Role 1 capable naval vessels. LEVEL OF EVIDENCE: Prognostic and Epidemiological; Level III.

Language: en