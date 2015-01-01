Abstract

BACKGROUND: In connection with the widespread use of explosive devices in military conflicts, in particular in Ukraine, is relevant to detect the biometals changes in the cerebellum and determine the presence of their influence on the behavior changes of rats in the elevated plus maze in the acute period of a mild blast-traumatic brain injury (bTBI).



METHODS: The selected rats were randomly divided into 3 groups: Group I - Experimental with bTBI (with an excess pressure of 26-36 kPa), Group II - Sham and Group III - Intact. Behavior studies was in the elevated plus maze. Brain spectral analysis was with using of energy dispersive X-ray fluorescence analysis, after obtaining the quantitative mass fractions of biometals, the ratios of Cu/Fe, Cu/Zn, Zn/Fe were calculated and the data between the three groups were compared.



RESULTS: The results showed an increase in mobility in the experimental rats, which indicates functional disorders of the cerebellum in the form of maladaptation in space. Changes in cognitive activity also is an evidence of cerebellum suppression, which is indicated by changes in vertical locomotor activity. Grooming time was shortened. We established a significant increase in Cu/Fe and Zn/Fe ratios in the cerebellum, a decrease in Cu/Zn.



CONCLUSIONS: Changes in the Cu/Fe, Cu/Zn, and Zn/Fe ratios in the cerebellum correlate with impaired locomotor and cognitive activity in rats in the acute posttraumatic period. Accumulation of Fe on the 1st and 3rd day leads to disturbance of the Cu and Zn balance on the 7th day and starts a "vicious cycle" of neuronal damage. Cu/Fe, Cu/Zn, and Zn/Fe imbalances are secondary factors in the pathogenesis of brain damage as a result of primary bTBI.

Language: en