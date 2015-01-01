Abstract

INTRODUCTION: Coronavirus disease can affect the renal system in various forms ranging from mild proteinuria to acute kidney injury, some even needing renal replacement therapy. This study aimed to find out the prevalence of acute kidney injury in patients admitted with COVID-19 at a tertiary care centre.



METHODS: This descriptive cross-sectional study was done in patients admitted in COVID-19 ward in our hospital from July 2021 to June 2022. Ethical approval was obtained from the Institutional Review Committee (Reference number: 066-077/078). The serum creatinine level was used for the diagnosis of acute kidney injury. Convenience sampling method was used. Point estimate and 95% Confidence Interval were calculated.



RESULTS: Out of 80 patients with COVID-19, the prevalence of acute kidney injury was 25 (31.25%) (21.09-41.41, 95% Confidence Interval).



CONCLUSIONS: The prevalence of acute kidney injury in COVID-19 patients was similar to other studies done in similar settings.



KEYWORDS: acute kidney injury; COVID-19; Nepal.

