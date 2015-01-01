SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Luttrell HM, Bennett WE, Bose P. JPGN reports 2021; 2(4): e118.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2021)

DOI

10.1097/PG9.0000000000000118

PMID

37206455

PMCID

PMC10191527

Abstract

Current guidelines for the management of battery ingestions in children focus on button batteries due to the risk of morbidity and mortality. In our review of the literature, there is little information on the ingestion of cylindrical AA or AAA battery contents. We report a case of an 11-month-old female who ingested the internal alkaline contents of a AA battery. The ingestion resulted in oropharyngeal and esophageal caustic injuries visualized on upper endoscopy. Imaging has long been used for localizing ingested whole batteries. In our case, standard radiograph confirmed that internal battery contents were ingested. Advanced imaging modalities, including computed tomography, have been suggested as methods to investigate the degree of caustic injury and were utilized in this case. Our case is one of the few reported cases of the ingestion of alkaline battery contents alone.


Language: en

Keywords

alkaline battery; corrosive injury; cylindrical battery; esophageal burn

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print