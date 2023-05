Abstract

Foreign body ingestion is common in children under the age of 5 (1), the majority of which pass spontaneously.



A crawling 10-month-old girl presented with vomiting and fussiness for 2 days. A radiopaque foreign body similar to a beaded bracelet was incidentally visualized in the stomach (Fig. 1). No foreign body ingestion was witnessed; however, the family had high-powered magnets of unknown brand at home.



