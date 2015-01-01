SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Lorenze A, Downey S, Costello LM, Menchini CB. JPGN reports 2020; 1(2): e015.

(Copyright © 2020)

10.1097/PG9.0000000000000015

37206608

PMC10191461

A 15-month-old female was incidentally found to have foreign bodies in the left upper quadrant on chest and abdominal imaging. She had no witnessed ingestion or gastrointestinal symptoms. Subsequent esophagogastroduodenoscopy showed 11 magnets, which formed a gastric mucosa fistula making endoscopic removal difficult. This case highlights the dangers of high-powered magnets and the unique challenges they can pose to endoscopists.

Keywords: Multiple magnet ingestion


Language: en
