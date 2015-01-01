|
Citation
|
Hitzler M, Matits L, Gumpp AM, Bach AM, Ziegenhain U, Gao W, Kolassa IT, Behnke A. Psychol. Med. 2023; ePub(ePub): ePub.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2023, Cambridge University Press)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
37198936
|
Abstract
|
BACKGROUND: Childhood maltreatment (CM) exerts long-lasting psychological and biological alterations in affected individuals and might also affect the endocannabinoid (eCB) system which modulates inflammation and the endocrine stress response. Here, we investigated the eCB system of women with and without CM and their infants using hair samples representing eCB levels accumulated during the last trimester of pregnancy and 10-12 months postpartum.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
childhood maltreatment; 2-/1-arachidonoylglycerol; anandamide; endocannabinoids; intergenerational transmission; N-arachidonoylethanolamine; N-oleoylethanolamide; N-palmitoylethanolamide; N-stearoylethanolamide