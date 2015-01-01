Abstract

BACKGROUND: Examining neurobiological mechanisms that may transmit the effects of childhood maltreatment on mental health in youth is crucial for understanding vulnerability to psychopathology. This study investigated associations between childhood maltreatment, adolescent structural brain development, and mental health trajectories into young-adulthood.



METHODS: Structural magnetic resonance imaging data was acquired from 144 youth at three time points (age 12, 16, and 18 years). Childhood maltreatment was reported to occur prior to the first scan. Linear mixed models were utilized to examine the association between total childhood maltreatment, neglect, abuse and (i) amygdala and hippocampal volume development, and (ii) maturational coupling between amygdala/hippocampus volume and the thickness of prefrontal regions. We also examined whether brain development mediated the association between maltreatment and depressive and anxiety symptoms trajectories from age 12 to 28.



RESULTS: Total maltreatment, and neglect, were associated with positive maturational coupling between the amygdala and caudal anterior cingulate cortex (cACC), whereby at higher and lower levels of amygdala growth, maltreatment was associated with lower and higher PFC thinning, respectively. Neglect was also associated with maturational coupling of the hippocampus with prefrontal regions. While positive amygdala-cACC maturational coupling was associated with greater increases in anxiety symptoms, it did not significantly mediate the association between maltreatment and anxiety symptom trajectories.



CONCLUSION: We found maltreatment to be associated with altered patterns of coupling between subcortical and prefrontal regions during adolescence, suggesting that maltreatment is associated with the development of socio-emotional neural circuitry. The implications of these findings for mental health require further investigation.

