Abstract

CONTEXT: A sport-related concussion (SRC) is a traumatic brain injury that is caused by biomechanical stresses and results in a complex pathophysiological process in the brain. Some in the sporting community believe that headgear (HG) can prevent SRC, and several professional Australian sports organizations, including rugby, Australian football, and soccer clubs, recommend its use.



OBJECTIVE: The purpose of this study is to determine whether HG is effective in lowering the prevalence of SRC in sports.



DATA SOURCES: A systematic search for related studies published between 1985 and 2023 was conducted using the following databases: Cochrane Library, AMED, PubMed, Web of Science, and Physiotherapy Evidence Database (PEDro).



STUDY SELECTION: Only randomized controlled trials (RCTs) that investigated the effectiveness of HG in reducing SRC rate were included.



STUDY DESIGN: Systematic review and meta-analysis of RCTs.



LEVEL OF EVIDENCE: Level 1a. DATA EXTRACTION: Two researchers independently completed the title and abstract search and performed full-text reviews. A third reviewer was consulted to reach a consensus if any discrepancies were noted. The PEDro scale was used to evaluate the quality of the included RCTs. Data recorded from each study included authors, year of publication, type and number of players, study design, duration of the study, injury rate, compliance (%), sports/level, and exposure hours.



RESULTS: The pooled results of 6311 players and 173,383 exposure hours showed 0% SRC reduction per 1000 hours of exposure in the experimental group compared with the control group, with an injury risk ratio of 1.03 (95% CI, 0.82-1.30; P = 0.79).



CONCLUSION: This systematic review and meta-analysis demonstrates that HG does not prevent SRC among soccer and rugby players, and therefore the findings from this meta-analysis do not currently support the use of HG to prevent SRC in soccer or rugby.

