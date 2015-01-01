Abstract

OBJECTIVE: To report on the rate and causes of mortality, and associations with premature mortality among the homeless in inner city Sydney.



METHOD: Retrospective cohort study of 2,498 people who attended a psychiatric clinic conducted at the three main homeless hostels between 17 February 2008 and 19 May 2020. Cox's proportional hazards regression was used to identify factors associated with mortality.



RESULTS: A total of 324 of the 2498 (13.0%) clinic attenders were found to have died in the follow-up period, with a mean age at death of 50.7 years. Unnatural causes of death (119/324, 36.7%) included drug overdose (24.1%), suicide (6.8%) and other injuries (5.9%), at a younger age (44.4 years) than those who died from natural causes (54.4 years). There were 142 (43.8%) deaths from natural causes and 63 (19.4%) in which the cause of death was not determined.



CONCLUSIONS: The study confirms the high mortality of homeless clinic attenders in Sydney found in a study from 30 years earlier. The lower mortality among regular attenders supports the provision of accessible services to address the physical health needs of homeless people, as well as ready access to mental health and substance use services.

Language: en