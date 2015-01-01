|
Miller M, Livingston M, Maganja D, Wright CCJ. Drug Alcohol Rev. 2023; ePub(ePub): ePub.
37210731
INTRODUCTION: Alcohol is a leading cause of morbidity and mortality globally. One significant barrier to the implementation of evidence-based alcohol policy is alcohol industry opposition. Making submissions to national policy processes is one way in which the industry exert influence. The aim of this study was to analyse alcohol industry submissions into Australia's National Alcohol Strategy to determine key assertions made by the alcohol industry and the ways in which they use evidence and refute the effectiveness of public health policies to make their claims.
alcohol industry; alcohol policy; submission