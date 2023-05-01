Abstract

PURPOSE: Awareness of well-being and health issues have contributed to increased popularity of sauna bathing. However, little is known about potential risks and injuries. The aim of this study was to identify the causes for injuries, the affected body regions and to define recommendations for prevention.



METHODS: A retrospective chart data analysis was conducted among patients treated for an injury related to sauna bathing at the local trauma centre of the Medical University of Innsbruck between January 1, 2005 and December 31, 2021. Patients' demographics, the cause for the injury, the diagnosis, the body region of the trauma and the treatment methods were collected.



RESULTS: Two hundred and nine patients with injuries related to sauna bathing (83 female [39.7%] and 126 male [60.3%]) were identified. Fifty-one patients showed more than one injuries leading to a total of 274 diagnosis: contusions/distorsions (113; 41.2%), wounds (79; 28.8%), fractures (42; 15.3%), ligament injuries (17; 6.2%), concussions (15; 5.5%), burns (4; 1.5%) and brain bleeding (3; 1.1%). The most common cause for an injury was a slip/fall (157; 57.5%) followed by dizziness/syncope (82; 30.0%). Interestingly, head and face injuries were mostly caused by dizziness/syncope, whereas slip/fall was the leading cause for injuries of foot, hand, forearm and wrist. Nine patients(4.3%) needed surgical treatment mainly due to fractures. Eight patients got injured by wood splinters. One patient sustained grade IIB-III burns lying unconscious with an alcohol intoxication of 3.6‰ in the sauna.



CONCLUSION: The main causes for injuries during sauna bathing were slip/falls and dizziness/syncopes. The latter one might be prevented by improved of the personal behaviour (e.g. drink enough water before and after each sauna bathing), whereas slip/falls might be prevented by the revision of safety regulations, particularly the obligation to wear slip resistant slippers. Thus, everyone himself as well as the operators can contribute to reduce injuries related sauna bathing.

