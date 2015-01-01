Abstract

PURPOSE: The aim of this research was to develop a contextually and culturally appropriate scale to assess farmers' barriers to health-related help-seeking.



METHODS: An initial pool of items was developed from the academic literature and input from an expert panel of farmers, rural academics, and rural clinicians. A draft 32-item questionnaire was then developed and sent to farmers registered with FARMbase, which is an Australian national farmer database.



FINDINGS: Two hundred and seventy-four farmers completed the draft questionnaire (93.7% male, 73.7% aged 56-75 years). An exploratory factor analysis identified 6 factors; "Health Issues are a Low Priority," "Concerns about Stigma," "Structural Health System Barriers," "Minimization and Normalization," "Communication Barriers," and "Continuity of Care.". Test-retest reliability was examined with a further 10 farmers (90% male, Mean age = 57, SD = 5.91), who completed the questionnaire twice (at 2- to 3-week intervals).



RESULTS indicated moderate-good test-retest reliability.



CONCLUSIONS: The resulting 24-item Farmer Help-Seeking Scale provides a measure of help-seeking that is specifically designed to capture the unique context, culture, and attitudes that can interfere with farmers' help-seeking, and inform the development of strategies to increase health-service utilization in this at-risk group.

Language: en