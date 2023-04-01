Abstract

BACKGROUND: Community-level factors can profoundly impact children's health, including the risk of violent injury. This study's objective was to understand the relationship between the Childhood Opportunity Index and pediatric firearm injury owing to interpersonal violence compared with a motor vehicle crash.



METHODS: All pediatric patients (<18 years) who presented with an initial encounter with a firearm injury or motor vehicle crash between 2016 to 2021 were identified from 35 children's hospitals included in the Pediatric Health Information System database. The child-specific community-level vulnerability was determined by the Childhood Opportunity Index, a composite score of neighborhood opportunity level data specific to pediatric populations.



RESULTS: We identified 67,407 patients treated for injuries related to motor vehicle crashes (n = 61,527) or firearms (n = 5,880). The overall cohort had a mean age of 9.3 (standard deviation 5.4) years; 50.0% were male patients, 44.0% non-Hispanic Black, and were 60.8% publicly insured. Compared with motor vehicle crash injuries, patients with firearm-related injuries were older (12.2 vs 9.0 years), more likely to be male patients (77.7% vs 47.4%), non-Hispanic Black (63.5% vs 42.1%), and had public insurance (76.4 vs 59.3%; all P <.001). In multivariable analysis, children living in communities with lower Childhood Opportunity Index levels were more likely to present with firearm injury than those living in communities with a very high Childhood Opportunity Index. The odds increased as the Childhood Opportunity Index level decreased (odds ratio 1.33, 1.60, 1.73, 2.00 for high, moderate, low, and very low Childhood Opportunity Index, respectively; all P ≤.001).



CONCLUSION: Children from lower-Childhood Opportunity Index communities are disproportionately impacted by firearm violence, and these findings have important implications for both clinical care and public health policy.

