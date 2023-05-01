Abstract

A 23-year-old previously healthy woman presented with headache, generalized seizures, ataxia, encephalopathy, abdominal pain, nausea and vomiting culminating in a 40- pound weight loss. A contrasted magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) scan of the brain showed T2/FLAIR hyperintensities in the sulci of the occipital and parietal lobes, a punctate focus of restricted diffusion along the inferior aspect of the left caudate head and an empty sella. A lumbar puncture showed an opening pressure of 55 cm H2O, and kidney, ureter, and bladder X-ray showed a radiopaque particle in the colon. Serum lead level was 85 mcg/dL (< 3.5). Blood smear showed foreign bodies identified as lead particles in the blood with basophilic stippling of RBCs. She was treated with chelation therapy and bowel irrigation and eventually recovered. Further investigation indicated that she was being slowly poisoned by her husband, a chiropractor who had access to lead.

Language: en