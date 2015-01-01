Abstract

BACKGROUND: Self-inflicted gunshot wounds (SIGSWs) remain a leading, preventable cause of death in the United States. The present study evaluated patient demographics, operative characteristics, in-hospital outcomes, and resource utilization between patients with SIGSW and other GSW.



METHODS: The 2016-2020 National Inpatient Sample was queried for patients ≥16 years old admitted following gunshot wounds. Patients were categorized as SIGSW if they were injured through self-harm. Multivariable logistic regression was used to evaluate the association of SIGSW on outcomes. The primary endpoint was in-hospital mortality with complications, costs, and length of stay secondarily considered.



RESULTS: Of an estimated 157,795 surviving to hospital admission, 14,670 (9.30%) were SIGSW. Self-inflicted gunshot wounds were more commonly female (18.1 vs 11.3%), insured by Medicare (21.1 vs 5.0%), and white (70.8 vs 22.3%) (all P <.001) compared to non-SIGSW. Psychiatric illness was more prevalent in SIGSW (46.0 vs 6.6%, P <.001). Additionally, SIGSW more frequently underwent neurologic (10.7 vs 2.9%) and facial operations (12.5 vs 3.2%) (both P <.001). After adjustment, SIGSW was associated with greater odds of mortality (AOR: 12.4, 95% CI: 10.4-14.7). Length of stay (β: +1.5 days, 95% CI:.8-2.1) and costs (β: +$3.6 K, 95% CI: 1.4-5.7) were significantly greater in SIGSW.



CONCLUSIONS: Self-inflicted gunshot wounds are associated with increased mortality compared to other GSW, likely due to the increased proportion of injuries in the head and neck region. This lethality, coupled with the high prevalence of psychiatric illness in this population, indicates that efforts must be made to intervene through primary prevention, including enhanced screening and weapon safety considerations for those at risk.

