SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Nicolas D, Alain B, Eugénie C, Augusto GTP, Elodie M. Leg. Med. (Elsevier) 2023; 64: e102268.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2023, Japanese Society of Legal Medicine, Publisher Elsevier Publishing)

DOI

10.1016/j.legalmed.2023.102268

PMID

37209620

Abstract

Forensic investigations of cranioencephalic ballistic trauma involve several aspects, including the study of terminal ballistics. This includes the analysis of projectiles and the damage they cause. Although some projectiles are considered "non-lethal", serious injuries and deaths secondary to the use of this type of ammunition have been reported. We report the case of a 37-year-old man who died from ballistic head trauma after the use of "Gomm Cogne" ammunition. A post-mortem computed tomography (CT) showed a right temporal bone defect and seven foreign bodies. Three of these were located in the encephalic parenchyma, which showed diffuse hemorrhagic changes. External examination indicated that this was a contact entry wound and confirmed encephalic involvement. This case illustrates the potential lethality of this type of ammunition with CT and autopsy with similar features to single projectile firearm injuries.


Language: en

Keywords

Autopsy; Head; Ballistic trauma; Forensic imaging; Kinetic impact projectiles

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print