Abstract

Forensic investigations of cranioencephalic ballistic trauma involve several aspects, including the study of terminal ballistics. This includes the analysis of projectiles and the damage they cause. Although some projectiles are considered "non-lethal", serious injuries and deaths secondary to the use of this type of ammunition have been reported. We report the case of a 37-year-old man who died from ballistic head trauma after the use of "Gomm Cogne" ammunition. A post-mortem computed tomography (CT) showed a right temporal bone defect and seven foreign bodies. Three of these were located in the encephalic parenchyma, which showed diffuse hemorrhagic changes. External examination indicated that this was a contact entry wound and confirmed encephalic involvement. This case illustrates the potential lethality of this type of ammunition with CT and autopsy with similar features to single projectile firearm injuries.

