Abstract

Mushroom poisoning is increasing worldwide, as well as the incidence of fatal mushroom poisoning. Several new syndromes associated with mushroom poisoning have been described in the literature. Notably, 1 of the newly identified mushroom poisonings is Russula subnigricans poisoning. R subnigricans can be classified as causing a delayed-onset rhabdomyolytic syndrome as patients with this severe poisoning present with severe rhabdomyolysis, acute kidney injury, and cardiomyopathy. However, there are only a few reports on the toxicity of R subnigricans. We recently treated 6 patients with R subnigricans mushroom poisoning, of whom 2 died. The 2 patients showed severe rhabdomyolysis, metabolic acidosis, acute renal failure, electrolyte imbalance, and irreversible shock, which caused their deaths. Mushroom poisoning should be considered in the evaluation of rhabdomyolysis of unknown origin. In addition, in cases of mushroom poisoning with severe rhabdomyolysis, R subnigricans poisoning should be promptly identified.

