Mueller AS, Abrutyn S, Diefendorf S. Contexts 2022; 21(4): 14-19.
(Copyright © 2022, American Sociological Association, Publisher SAGE Publishing)
37215459
Ready or not, American schools facing increasing rates of youth suicide must actively manage mental health crises and work to prevent suicide. Using insights from district-based fieldwork, we offer a sociological vision for building sustainable, equitable, and effective suicide prevention capacities across school communities.
Language: en