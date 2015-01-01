SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Mueller AS, Abrutyn S, Diefendorf S. Contexts 2022; 21(4): 14-19.

(Copyright © 2022, American Sociological Association, Publisher SAGE Publishing)

10.1177/15365042221131074

37215459

PMC10194606

Ready or not, American schools facing increasing rates of youth suicide must actively manage mental health crises and work to prevent suicide. Using insights from district-based fieldwork, we offer a sociological vision for building sustainable, equitable, and effective suicide prevention capacities across school communities.


