Maita E, Bodavula G, Bello A, Chehade R, Kuchipudi S. Cureus 2023; 15(4): e37736.

Copyright © 2023, Curēus

10.7759/cureus.37736

37214010

PMC10192483

The risk factors and related negative outcomes associated with falls in the elderly population have been widely researched. Falls in the elderly population can lead to decreased independence and an increased risk of morbidity and mortality. Concomitant factors that can increase the risks of falls in the elderly include polypharmacy, vision impairment, syncope, hyporeflexia, and drug use. Presented is the case of a 79-year-old African American female who arrived at the emergency department after experiencing a syncopal episode at her home. The episode resulted in a non-fatal injurious fall. This case report examines the relationship between chronic drug use in an elderly patient and its predilection for syncopal episodes, which led to a non-fatal injurious fall.


fall prevention; drug addiction; elderly falls; emergency medicine and trauma; fall assessment; geriatric injuries; heroin; opioid; syncopal episode; unexplained syncope

