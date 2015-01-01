|
Büyükceran, Ersoy A, Şay C, Coşkun HS, Tomak Y. Cureus 2023; 15(4): e37807.
(Copyright © 2023, Curēus)
37214011
AIM: Electric scooters (e-scooters) are widely used as alternative vehicles worldwide. These light vehicles do not need a license to drive, and it is also popular among vehicles under the age of 18 among users in Turkey. This is a new term in the literature since there is an increase in accidents resulting from this overuse. This study aims to reveal the patterns and severity of orthopedic injuries resulting from using an e-scooter, especially in the pediatric population.
injury; electric scooter accidents; extremity fracture; orthopedic trauma; trauma pediatric