Abstract

AIM: Electric scooters (e-scooters) are widely used as alternative vehicles worldwide. These light vehicles do not need a license to drive, and it is also popular among vehicles under the age of 18 among users in Turkey. This is a new term in the literature since there is an increase in accidents resulting from this overuse. This study aims to reveal the patterns and severity of orthopedic injuries resulting from using an e-scooter, especially in the pediatric population.



PATIENTS AND METHODS: Patients who were admitted to the university hospital emergency department due to using an e-scooter and had fractures were retrospectively analyzed. Demographic data, admission times, injury mechanisms, and fracture patterns of the patients were documented.



RESULTS: Forty-nine (49.4%) of 99 patients were under 18, and 50 (50.6%) were over 18. It is seen that 58.5% (58 patients) had an accident by falling spontaneously, 37.3% (37 patients) collided with vehicles in traffic, and 4.2% had an accident by colliding with a standing object. While 59.5% of the upper extremity fractures are seen, 27.2% are lower extremity fractures. Multiple fractures were observed in 13.3%.



CONCLUSION: Pediatric population frequently uses these alternative means of transport. The pediatric group usually had upper extremity injuries, while adults mostly had lower extremity injuries. Care must be taken when children are drivers of e-scooters.

