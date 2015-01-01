SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Abbasi LN, Mazzawi T, Abasi L, Haj Ali S, Alqudah A, Al-Taiar H. Cureus 2023; 15(4): e37856.

(Copyright © 2023, Curēus)

10.7759/cureus.37856

37214023

PMC10199271

OBJECTIVE Attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) is a common neurodevelopmental disorder characterized by impaired levels of inattention, disorganization and/or hyperactivity-impulsivity. The aim of this study was to estimate the prevalence of ADHD among primary school children in Jordan and assess the potential risk factors.

METHOD A cross-sectional study was conducted in 2022-2023 on 1563 school children aged six to 12 years. ADHD was assessed using parent and teacher versions of the Conners Rating scale. Risk factors were evaluated through a sociodemographic questionnaire. A p-value set at <.05 was considered statistically significant.

RESULTS ADHD prevalence based on parents' and teachers' perspectives was 27.7% and 22.5%, respectively. Males, smoking during pregnancy, low birth weight, low parental education and unemployment, and public schools had increased ADHD rates.  Conclusion ADHD presents a major problem among primary school children in Jordan. Early detection, prevention, and management of this disease require parents' and teachers' awareness and risk factor control.


Language: en

prevalence; adhd; child psychiatry; conners; schoolchildren

