Abbasi LN, Mazzawi T, Abasi L, Haj Ali S, Alqudah A, Al-Taiar H. Cureus 2023; 15(4): e37856.
(Copyright © 2023, Curēus)
37214023
OBJECTIVE Attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) is a common neurodevelopmental disorder characterized by impaired levels of inattention, disorganization and/or hyperactivity-impulsivity. The aim of this study was to estimate the prevalence of ADHD among primary school children in Jordan and assess the potential risk factors.
prevalence; adhd; child psychiatry; conners; schoolchildren