Cheung CK, Yeung JWK. Int. J. Offender Ther. Comp. Criminol. 2023; ePub(ePub): ePub.
37212268
Abstract
Parental nurturing, including maternal and paternal caring and discussing ethics, is likely to predict violence perpetration in the youth negatively. This prediction stands on social bond theory, which specifies that parents and their bonding are crucial to curb violence perpetration. Nevertheless, the prediction is unclear from adolescence to young adulthood. To clarify this, the present study examines the effects over 6 years, using the panel data of the National Longitudinal Study of Adolescent to Adult Health on 3,947 U.S. youths. The examination controlled for prior violence perpetration and, thus, its confounding factors.
Language: en
parental bonding; parental nurturing; social bonding; violence perpetration