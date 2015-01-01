SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Goel R, Zhu X, Makhani S, Josephson CD, White JL, Karam O, Nellis ME, Gehrie EA, Sherpa M, Crowe EP, Bloch EM, Tobian AAR. Lancet Reg. Health Am. 2023; 22: e100503.

(Copyright © 2023, Elsevier Publishing)

10.1016/j.lana.2023.100503

37214769

PMC10192937

BACKGROUND: Firearm injury (FI) is the leading cause of death in children and adolescents in the United States (US). We describe the epidemiology of pediatric FI-associated emergency department (ED) visits and hospitalizations in the US stratified by race and ethnicity.

METHODS: Data on pediatric (0-17-year-olds) FI were analyzed using the 2019 Nationwide Emergency Department Sample (NEDS) and Kids' Inpatient Database (KID), the largest all-payer databases in the US for ED visits and pediatric hospitalizations, respectively. FI encounters were stratified by race and ethnicity. Poisson regression was used to identify factors associated with in-hospital mortality. Sampling weights were applied to generate nationally representative estimates.

FINDINGS: There were 7017 pediatric ED visits with FI (NEDS); 85.0% (5961/7017) were male and 73.0% (5125/7017) were adolescents (15-17 years). Overall, 5.5% (384/7017) died in the ED; 53.1% (3727/7017) of ED encounters did not result in hospitalization. There were 2817 pediatric FI hospitalizations (KID); 84.1% (2369/2817) were male and 71.6% (2018/2817) were adolescents; 51.4% (1447/2817) of FI were unintentional, 42.8% (1207/2817) were assault-related, and 5.8% (163/2817) were self-inflicted. Black children had the highest proportion (52.6%; 1481/2817) of hospitalizations among all race and ethnicities (p < 0.0001 vs. White). White children had the highest proportion of hospitalizations for self-inflicted injuries (16.6% [91/551] vs. 4.9% [25/504; p < 0.0001] in Hispanics and 1.7% [24/1481] in Blacks; p < 0.0001). The majority (56.5%; 1591/2817) of hospitalizations were patients from low-income zip codes (median annual-household-income <$44,000); 70% (1971/2817) had Medicaid as the primary insurance payer. Overall, 8.0% (225/2817) died during FI-associated hospitalizations. Self-inflicted injuries had the highest in-hospital mortality (prevalence ratio = 8.20, 95% CI = 6.06-11.10 vs. unintentional).

INTERPRETATION: Black children and children with lower household incomes were disproportionately impacted by FI resulting from assaults and accidents, while White children had the highest proportion of self-inflicted FI injuries. Public health and legal policy interventions are needed to prevent pediatric FI. FUNDING: US National Institutes of Health.


Adolescent; Children; Pediatric; Emergency department; Firearm injury; ED; Emergency room; Gunshot wound; Hospitalizations

