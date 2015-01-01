Abstract

BACKGROUND: Childhood traumatic brain injury (TBI) can result in impairments in learning, cognition, and behaviour; all of which can adversely influence educational outcomes. Schools can play a crucial role in rehabilitation, therefore it is important that evidence-based supports are available in these settings.



OBJECTIVE: The aim of this systematic review was to evaluate the effectiveness of school-based supports and interventions available following childhood TBI.



METHODS: A comprehensive search strategy involved eight research databases, grey literature, and backward reference searching.



RESULTS: The search identified 19 studies, reporting on sixteen distinct interventions, which used a variety of person-centred and systemic approaches, and typically contained multiple components, including: psychoeducation, behavioural scripts, and attention training. While offering some indication for future directions in intervention, the evidence base for individual interventions was typically limited, and does not take account of cost or issues in sustainability.



CONCLUSION: While there appears to be great potential to support students who may otherwise not gain access to services, there is insufficient evidence to guide widespread policy or practice change without further research. Greater collaboration between researchers, clinical practitioners, and educators is necessary to ensure that all interventions developed are robustly evaluated and disseminated.

Language: en