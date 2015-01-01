|
Doumas DM, Midgett A. Psychol. Sch. 2023; 60(4): 1149-1163.
(Copyright © 2023, John Wiley and Sons)
37215735
Suicide is a significant public health concern school-aged youth. Although a growing body of literature has documented the association between cyberbullying and suicidal ideation, and the mediating effect of internalizing symptoms, there is no research to date examining the impact of witnessing cyberbullying and suicidal ideation. To address this gap, we conducted a cross-sectional study with middle school students (N = 130). Students completed questionnaires assessing witnessing cyberbullying, witnessing school bullying, depression, anxiety, and suicidal ideation. We used structural equation modeling to test a mediational model in which we hypothesized internalizing symptoms would mediate the unique relationship between witnessing cyberbullying and suicidal ideation (i.e., controlling for witnessing school bullying).
suicidal ideation; cyberbullying; bystander; internalizing symptoms; middle school