Journal Article

Citation

Tuan NHN, Van Khoa L, Van Tien Bao N, Tu PD, Van Phuoc L. Radiol. Case Rep. 2023; 18(7): 2514-2518.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2023, Elsevier Publishing)

DOI

10.1016/j.radcr.2023.04.023

PMID

37214327

PMCID

PMC10199404

Abstract

A 20-year-old male was admitted with the history of a traumatic head injury after traffic accident. The physical examination revealed blurred vision, swelling of the right face, and minor epistaxis. CT and MRI findings revealed a giant pseudoaneurysm of cavernous carotid artery. The patient was enrolled endovascular coils embolization of the internal carotid artery. After the procedure, the patient recovered well. Endovascular treatment is an effective therapy in cavernous carotid pseudoaneurysm.


Language: en

Keywords

Ballon-test; Coils embolization; Epistaxis; Parent artery occlusion; Pseudoaneurysm of cavernous carotid artery

