Abstract

A 20-year-old male was admitted with the history of a traumatic head injury after traffic accident. The physical examination revealed blurred vision, swelling of the right face, and minor epistaxis. CT and MRI findings revealed a giant pseudoaneurysm of cavernous carotid artery. The patient was enrolled endovascular coils embolization of the internal carotid artery. After the procedure, the patient recovered well. Endovascular treatment is an effective therapy in cavernous carotid pseudoaneurysm.

