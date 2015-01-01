Abstract

OBJECTIVE: Road traffic injuries (RTIs) are the leading cause of mortality among children and adolescents. This study aimed to identify and compare the age-specific epidemiology, clinical characteristics and factors related to severe RTIs among children and adolescents who had RTIs.



METHODS: This multicenter cross-sectional study was conducted using data collected between January 2011 and December 2018 in the Emergency Department-based Injury In-depth Surveillance registry in South Korea. A total of 66,632 participants younger than 19 years who presented with RTIs to emergency departments (EDs) were classified under three age groups: preschoolers (age 0-6 years, n = 18,694), elementary school student (age 7-12 years, n = 21,251), and middle and high school student (age 13-18 years, n = 26,687). Data on demographic and injury-related factors were analyzed, and multivariate logistic regression was used to determine the factors related to severe RTIs, which were defined as the Excess Mortality Ratio-based Injury Severity Score ≥16.



RESULTS: RTIs among children and adolescents were more common in boys (71.0%), during weekdays (39.7%), in the summer (31.1%), and between 12 noon and 6 pm (47.9%). The most common type of road users were passengers (preschoolers, 46.4%) and cyclists (age 7-12 years and age 13-18 years, 50.1% and 36.2%, respectively). The proportion of head injury was highest in the preschoolers group (57.3%). The length of ED stay, Excess Mortality Ratio-adjusted Injury Severity Score, and the proportion of intensive care unit admission increased with age. Nighttime (0-6 am), vulnerable road users (motorcyclists, bicyclists, and pedestrians), and use of emergency medical services were significantly associated with severe injury.



CONCLUSIONS: The three age groups of patients younger than 19 years with RTIs differed in the types of road user, proportions of injured body regions, and clinical outcomes. In an effort to reduce RTIs to children and adolescents, age-specific focused intervention should be considered. Additionally, the injury severity was found to be associated with nighttime occurrence, vulnerable road users, ED visit through emergency medical services, and nonuse of safety devices across all age group.

