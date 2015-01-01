Abstract

BACKGROUND: Motor vehicle collision (MVC) is a leading cause of accidental death in children. Despite effective forms of child safety restraint (eg, car seat and booster seat), studies demonstrate poor compliance with guidelines. The goal of this study was to delineate injury patterns, imaging usage, and potential demographic disparities associated with child restraint use following MVC.



METHODS: A retrospective review of the North Carolina Trauma Registry was performed to determine demographic factors and outcomes associated with improper restraint of children (0-8 years) involved in MVC from 2013 to 2018. Bivariate analysis was performed by the appropriateness of restraint. Multivariable Poisson regression identified demographic factors for the relative risk of inappropriate restraint.



RESULTS: Inappropriately restrained patients were older (5.1 years v. 3.6 yrs, P <.001) and weighed more (44.1 lbs v. 35.3 lbs, P <.001). A higher proportion of African American (56.9% v. 39.3%, P <.001) and Medicaid (52.2% v. 39.0%, P <.001) patients were inappropriately restrained. Multivariable Poisson regression showed that African American patients (RR 1.43), Asian patients (RR 1.51), and Medicaid payor status (RR 1.25) were associated with a higher risk of inappropriate restraint. Inappropriately restrained patients had a longer length of stay, but injury severity score and mortality were no different.



DISCUSSION: African American children, Asian children, and Medicaid insurance payor status patients had an increased risk of inappropriate restraint use in MVC. This study describes unequal restraint patterns in children, which suggests opportunity for targeted patient education and necessitates research to further delineate the underlying etiology of these differences.

