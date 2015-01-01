Abstract

BACKGROUND: Childhood sexual abuse (CSA) is one of the numerous adverse childhood experiences. CSA involves coercing a child to engage in sexual acts and is especially heinous as children are unable to consent or advocate for themselves. The formative years of a child are very crucial; therefore, the influence of sexual abuse could be irreversible. The development of an eating disorder is one of the identified consequences of sexual abuse. Using African American adolescents as the sample group, we explored the association between sexual abuse and eating disorders.



METHODS: A cross-sectional study was done with secondary data from the National Survey of American LifeAdolescent Supplement (NSAL-A), 2001-2004. Multivariable logistic regression was used to determine the association between CSA and eating disorders (anorexia nervosa, bulimia nervosa, and binge eating disorders) while adjusting for weight satisfaction.



RESULTS: In our sample of 824 African American adolescents, one of whom was also of Caribbean descent, 3.5% reported a history of CSA, while 2.2% reported having an eating disorder. Only about 5.6% of those with a history of CSA reported having an eating disorder. However, other psychiatric disorders were noted among those with a history of abuse, notably panic attacks, which were present in 44.8% of CSA survivors. Our study found no significant association between CSA and eating disorders (OR= 1.14, 95% CI (0.06, 6.20)).



CONCLUSION: While we sought to relate CSA with the development of eating disorders, we noted no direct association between the two but instead found an association between panic attacks and CSA. The mediating effect of other psychiatric disorders on the development of ED in CSA survivors should be further researched. It is imperative that survivors of CSA undergo immediate psychiatric evaluation. Primary care providers of survivors of CSA should maintain a high index of suspicion and screen for mental health disorders in these patients.

