Abstract

Autistic children (Autism Spectrum Disorder, ASD) show an increased risk of bullying victimization and often face challenges in communication and peer relationships. However, it is unclear to what extent the amount and quality of ASD traits are associated with bullying victimization. This study examined the association of bullying victimization and ASD traits in an epidemiological population of 8-year-old children (n = 4408) using parent and teacher completed Autism Spectrum Screening Questionnaires (ASSQs), both separately and combined. The ASSQ items relating to loneliness and social isolation, lack of co-operating skills, clumsiness and lack of common sense were associated with victimization in the study population. The higher the ASSQ scores, the more the children were victimized: the ASSQ scores increased in parallel with victimization from 0 (0% victimized) to 45 (64% victimized). The victimization rate was 46% in ASD sample, 2% in the total population sample and 2% in the non-ASD population sample. The results enable more targeted means for recognizing potential victimization.

