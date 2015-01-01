CONTACT US: Contact info
Citation
Yawar A, Lieberman DE. Exerc. Sport Sci. Rev. 2023; ePub(ePub): ePub.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2023, Lippincott Williams and Wilkins)
DOI
PMID
37220782
Abstract
There is debate and confusion over how to evaluate the biomechanical effects of running shoe design. Here we use an evolutionary perspective to analyze how key design features of running shoes alter the evolved biomechanics of the foot, creating a range of tradeoffs in force production and transmission that may affect performance and vulnerability to injury.
