Abstract

This study aimed to analyze perceptions and recommendations from stakeholders on the effectiveness of fall detection systems for older adults, aside from any additional technological solutions they may use within their activities of daily living (ADLs). This study performed a mixed-method approach to explore the views and recommendations of stakeholders concerning the implementation of wearable fall detection systems. Semi-structured online interviews and surveys were conducted on 25 Colombian adults classified into four stakeholder groups: older adults, informal caregivers, healthcare professionals, and researchers. A total of 25 individuals were interviewed or surveyed, comprising 12 females (48%) and 13 males (52%). The four groups cited the importance of wearable fall detection systems in ADLs monitoring of older adults. They did not consider them stigmatizing nor discriminatory but some raised potential privacy issues. The groups also communicated that the apparatus could be small, lightweight, and easy to handle with a help message sent to a relative or caregiver. All stakeholders interviewed perceived assistive technology as potentially useful for opportune healthcare, as well as for promoting independent living for the end user and their family members. For this reason, this study assessed the perceptions and recommendations received concerning fall detectors depending on the needs of stakeholders and the settings in which they are used.

Language: en