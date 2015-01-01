Abstract

The destructive floods in Pakistan have wreaked havoc, leading to increased mortality and morbidity rates among people. More than 1,100 people, including the excess of 350 children, have passed away, and the number is expected to grow [1]. The infrastructure is destroyed with no food or shelter. A halt in conveyance has made the necessities to life unattainable on people, and pregnant women are no exception.



In Pakistan, about 500,000 pregnant women were affected by the 2010 floods, and 1.5 million women required emergency obstetric care [2]. Of the pregnant women during the disaster, 1,700 gave birth and hundreds suffered from complications during childbirth. Retained placenta, obstructed labour and fetal distress are some of the complications that pregnant women are at risk of during disaster. The scarcity of healthcare facilities and providers makes it difficult to manage maternal health problems, and delivery in these conditions often leads to maternal death [3]. The maternal mortality rate in Pakistan is 186 deaths per100,000, with rural areas having a 26% higher ratio [4].



Reproductive health is also affected by disasters through spontaneous abortion, birth defects, and low birth weight of babies [3] [5]. Pregnant women, breastfeeding mothers, and women with various disabilities have suffered the most. Sometimes women cannot express their problems which may lead to psychological issues. In addition, delay in transport and medical help affect maternal mortality in rural areas....

