Citation
Warsi A, Mansoor N. J. Pak. Med. Assoc. 2023; 73(5): e1169.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2023, Pakistan Medical Association)
DOI
PMID
37218273
Abstract
The destructive floods in Pakistan have wreaked havoc, leading to increased mortality and morbidity rates among people. More than 1,100 people, including the excess of 350 children, have passed away, and the number is expected to grow [1]. The infrastructure is destroyed with no food or shelter. A halt in conveyance has made the necessities to life unattainable on people, and pregnant women are no exception.
Language: en
Keywords
Humans; Female; Pregnancy; *Disasters; *Floods; Pakistan/epidemiology; Pregnant Women