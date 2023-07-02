Abstract

Automated pupil light reflex (PLR) is a valid indicator of dysfunctional autonomic brain function following traumatic brain injury. PLR's use in identifying disturbed autonomic brain function following repeated head impacts without outwardly visible symptoms has not yet been examined. As a combat sport featuring repeated 'sub-concussive' head impacts, mixed martial arts (MMA) sparring may provide a model to understand such changes. The aim of this pilot study was to explore which, if any, PLR variables are affected by MMA sparring. A cohort of n = 7 MMA athletes (age = 24 ± 3 years; mass = 76.5 ± 9 kg; stature = 176.4 ± 8.5 cm) took part in their regular sparring sessions (eight rounds × 3 min: 1 min recovery). PLR of both eyes was measured immediately pre- and post-sparring using a Neuroptic NPi-200. Bayesian paired samples t-tests (BF(10) ≥ 3) revealed decreased maximum pupil size (BF(10) = 3), decreased minimum pupil size (BF(10) = 4) and reduced PLR latency (BF(10) = 3) post-sparring. Anisocoria was present prior to sparring and increased post-sparring, with both eyes having different minimum and maximum pupil sizes (BF(10) = 3-4) and constriction velocities post-sparring (BF(10) = 3). These pilot data suggest repeated head impacts may cause disturbances to autonomic brain function in the absence of outwardly visible symptoms. These results provide direction for cohort-controlled studies to formally investigate the potential changes observed.

Language: en