Ponzetti S, Spinelli M, Coppola G, Lionetti F, D'Urso G, Shah P, Fasolo M, Aureli T. Children (Basel) 2023; 10(5): e878.
The study investigated the emergence of toddlers' regulatory strategies in aversive contexts. Forty-two toddlers were observed at 24 and 30 months of age using two paradigms designed to elicit fear and anger. We examined toddlers' use of regulatory strategies at these two stages of life regarding the frequency of self-versus other-oriented strategies and of reactive versus more controlled behaviors.
Language: en
anger; emotion regulation; fear; longitudinal study; toddlerhood