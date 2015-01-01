|
Citation
|
Bisagno E, Cadamuro A, Serafine D, Dima BM, Anne G, Zane LO, Annija K, Dóra VS, Dorottya M, Noémi L, Monika R, Andrea G, Giovanna Laura DF, Johanna Maria Catharina B. Children (Basel) 2023; 10(5): e858.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2023, MDPI: Multidisciplinary Digital Publishing Institute)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
unavailable
|
Abstract
|
Child maltreatment is considered a pressing social question, compromising the present and future mental and physical health of one in four children in Europe. While children younger than three years of age are especially vulnerable, few screening instruments are available for the detection of risk in this age group. The purpose of this research was to develop a screening tool for childcare professionals working in public and private daycare settings to support them in the early identification and referral of infants and toddlers exposed to emotional and physical abuse and neglect by primary caregivers, to be used in different settings across four European countries: Belgium, Italy, Latvia, and Hungary.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
0–3 age group; child abuse; childcare professionals; maltreatment detection; three-layered screening tool