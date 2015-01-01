|
Levantini V, Camodeca M, Iannello NM. Children (Basel) 2023; 10(5): e905.
Somatic complaints during preadolescence are connected to individual and contextual factors, and extant research highlights the relevance of alexithymia and bullying involvement. In this cross-sectional study, we explored the joint and unique influence of bullying involvement--as perpetrators, victims, or outsiders--and alexithymia on somatic complaints in a sample of 179 Italian middle-school students (aged 11-15).
affect/emotions; bullying; middle school; outsider; somatic complaints; victimization